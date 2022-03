MDARNG RSP Drill Weekend Mar. 2022

Recruit Sustainment Program soldier Pvt. Isaiah Kief, a UH-60 helicopter repairer, assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion, performs the Occupational Physical Assessment Test's Standing Long Jump during drill weekend at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on March 5, 2022. The OPAT is an Army entry physical test that measures the incoming recruit's speed, strength, and conditioning. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

