Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MDARNG RSP Drill Weekend Mar. 2022 [Image 6 of 9]

    MDARNG RSP Drill Weekend Mar. 2022

    REISTERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pvt. Nina Markland, a Recruit Sustainment Program soldier assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion, performs a Seated Power Throw during an Occupational Physical Assessment Test at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on March 5, 2022. The OPAT is an Army entry physical test that measures the incoming recruit's speed, strength, and conditioning. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 14:53
    Photo ID: 7079459
    VIRIN: 220304-Z-OV020-1096
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.38 MB
    Location: REISTERSTOWN, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDARNG RSP Drill Weekend Mar. 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MDARNG RSP Drill Weekend Mar. 2022
    MDARNG RSP Drill Weekend Mar. 2022
    MDARNG RSP Drill Weekend Mar. 2022
    MDARNG RSP Drill Weekend Mar. 2022
    MDARNG RSP Drill Weekend Mar. 2022
    MDARNG RSP Drill Weekend Mar. 2022
    MDARNG RSP Drill Weekend Mar. 2022
    MDARNG RSP Drill Weekend Mar. 2022
    MDARNG RSP Drill Weekend Mar. 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruit Sustainment Program
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Occupational Physical Assessment Test
    Seated Power Throw
    Chazz Kibler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT