MDARNG RSP Drill Weekend Mar. 2022

Recruit Sustainment Program soldiers assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion conduct an Interval Run for the Occupational Physical Assessment Test at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on March 5, 2022. The Interval Run measures a recruit's cardio in a series of timed runs across a 20-meter distance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler) (This photo was cropped to bring attention to the subjects)

Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 Location: REISTERSTOWN, MD, US