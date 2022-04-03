Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, undergoes a stereophotogrammetry facial scan at the Air Force Post Graduate Dental School, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 4, 2022. Using 3D facial scanning helps create compression masks to closely resemble a patient’s pre-surgical anatomy offering maxillofacial patients an improved quality of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 11:07
|Photo ID:
|7079367
|VIRIN:
|220304-F-JG587-2380
|Resolution:
|4765x3404
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMS senior leaders visit 59 MDW medics [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
