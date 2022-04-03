AFMS senior leaders visit 59 MDW medics

Senior Master Sgt. Leticia Thomas, 559th Trainee Health Squadron senior enlisted leader, briefs Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Office of the Surgeon General medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, about vaccine operations for basic military trainees at Reid Clinic, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 4, 2022. The squadron ensures over 33,000 trainees are medically ready to serve in the Air Force annually.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

