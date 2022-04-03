Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Office of the Surgeon General medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, discuss Reid Clinic operations at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 4, 2022. Reid Clinic provides care to basic military trainees, technical training students, special warfare recruits and international students in support of the 559th Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 11:07 Photo ID: 7079356 VIRIN: 220304-F-JG587-1013 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.35 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMS senior leaders visit 59 MDW medics [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.