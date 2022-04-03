AFMS senior leaders visit 59 MDW medics

Maj. Hannah Colburn, 59th Dental Training Squadron maxillofacial prosthetics program director, briefs Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Office of the Surgeon General medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, at the Air Force Post Graduate Dental School, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 4, 2022. The Prosthodontics flight provides restoration, and rehabilitation, and an improved quality of life to maxillofacial patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

