    AFMS senior leaders visit 59 MDW medics [Image 10 of 12]

    AFMS senior leaders visit 59 MDW medics

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Hannah Colburn, 59th Dental Training Squadron maxillofacial prosthetics program director, briefs Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Office of the Surgeon General medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, at the Air Force Post Graduate Dental School, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 4, 2022. The Prosthodontics flight provides restoration, and rehabilitation, and an improved quality of life to maxillofacial patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 11:07
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMS senior leaders visit 59 MDW medics [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS

    SG
    59th MDW
    AMDS
    559th MDG
    Maxilloficial

