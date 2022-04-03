AFMS senior leaders visit 59 MDW medics

Col. Alan Hardman, 559th Medical Group commander, briefs Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Office of the Surgeon General medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, at Reid Clinic, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 4, 2022. The 559th Medical Group provides care to basic military trainees, technical training students, special warfare recruits and international students across JBSA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

