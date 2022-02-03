CenterPoint Energy donates to STARBASE 2.0 program

Tracy Kennedy, STARBASE 2.0 instructor, and Tony Gardner, a regional vice president for CenterPoint Energy, observe Jayden Genkins, Cody Lane, and Xavier Garcia, all seventh graders, during a TETRIX robot challenge lesson March 2, 2022 at Elm Grove Middle School, Bossier City, Louisiana. These students are part of STARBASE 2.0 program, which is designed to give students interested in science, technology, engineering and math the opportunity to participate in long term projects in either an after-school or in-school setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

