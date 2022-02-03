CenterPoint Energy donates to STARBASE 2.0 program

Presley Hammond, a seventh grade student at Elm Grove Middle School, places a TETRIX robot on a model floor during a classroom lesson March 2, 2022 at Elm Grove Middle School, Bossier City, Louisiana. During this project, students modeled, built and programed TETRIX robots to perform tasks designed around CenterPoint energy. For instance, the school project may simulate laying natural gas pipes or assisting with fixing electrical lines after a hurricane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

