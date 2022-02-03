Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CenterPoint Energy donates to STARBASE 2.0 program [Image 4 of 5]

    CenterPoint Energy donates to STARBASE 2.0 program

    BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Presley Hammond, a seventh grade student at Elm Grove Middle School, places a TETRIX robot on a model floor during a classroom lesson March 2, 2022 at Elm Grove Middle School, Bossier City, Louisiana. During this project, students modeled, built and programed TETRIX robots to perform tasks designed around CenterPoint energy. For instance, the school project may simulate laying natural gas pipes or assisting with fixing electrical lines after a hurricane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 09:46
    Photo ID: 7077723
    VIRIN: 220302-F-F3950-1147
    Resolution: 5104x4024
    Size: 10.48 MB
    Location: BOSSIER CITY, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CenterPoint Energy donates to STARBASE 2.0 program [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CenterPoint Energy donates to STARBASE 2.0 program
    CenterPoint Energy donates to STARBASE 2.0 program
    CenterPoint Energy donates to STARBASE 2.0 program
    CenterPoint Energy donates to STARBASE 2.0 program
    CenterPoint Energy donates to STARBASE 2.0 program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STARBASE
    307th Bomb Wing
    CenterPoint Energy
    Elm Grove Middle School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT