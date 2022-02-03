CenterPoint Energy donates to STARBASE 2.0 program

CenterPoint Energy members watch a TEXTRIX robot with community leaders, DoD STARBASE Louisiana personnel and seventh grade students in a classroom March 2, 2022 at Elm Grove Middle School, Bossier City, Louisiana. Seventh grade students modeled, built and programed TETRIX robots to perform tasks designed around CenterPoint energy. CenterPoint Energy Company granted STARBASE a $14,000 grant for their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) 2.0 program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

