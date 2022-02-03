CenterPoint Energy donates to STARBASE 2.0 program

CenterPoint Energy members stand with community leaders, DoD STARBASE Louisiana personnel and seventh grade students March 2, 2022 at Elm Grove Middle School, Bossier City, Louisiana. Seventh grade students modeled, built and programed TETRIX robots to perform tasks designed around CenterPoint energy. For instance, the school project may simulate laying natural gas pipes or assisting with fixing electrical lines after a hurricane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

