CenterPoint Energy donates to STARBASE 2.0 program

CenterPoint Energy members gather with community leaders to present DoD STARBASE Louisiana with a monetary grant March 2, 2022 at Elm Grove Middle School, Bossier City, Louisiana. The $14,000 grant will fund their TETRIX robot program. Seventh and Eighth grade students will model, build and program TETRIX robots to perform tasks designed around CenterPoint energy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)
|03.02.2022
|03.04.2022 09:46
|7077717
|220302-F-F3950-1015
|5488x3256
|9.63 MB
|BOSSIER CITY, LA, US
|2
|0
