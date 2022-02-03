Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CenterPoint Energy donates to STARBASE 2.0 program [Image 1 of 5]

    CenterPoint Energy donates to STARBASE 2.0 program

    BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason 

    307th Bomb Wing

    CenterPoint Energy members gather with community leaders to present DoD STARBASE Louisiana with a monetary grant March 2, 2022 at Elm Grove Middle School, Bossier City, Louisiana. The $14,000 grant will fund their TETRIX robot program. Seventh and Eighth grade students will model, build and program TETRIX robots to perform tasks designed around CenterPoint energy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

    STARBASE
    307th Bomb Wing
    CenterPoint Energy
    Elm Grove Middle School

