480th EFS snow operations at the 86th AB, Romania

U.S. Air Force maintenance crews assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, use de-icing machinery to de-ice an F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 86th AB, Romania, March 1, 2022. The aircraft arrived in Romania in order to bolster readiness, enhance the NATO collective defense posture and further increase air integration capabilities with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

