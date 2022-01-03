480th EFS snow operations at the 86th AB, Romania

U.S. Air Force maintenance crews assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, use de-icing machinery to de-ice an F-16 Fighting Falcon at the 86th AB, Romania, March 1, 2022. U.S. forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across Europe that are critical for the timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

