480th EFS snow operations at the 86th AB, Romania

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, takes off from the 86th AB, Romania, March 1, 2022. Aircraft and crews will work closely with Allies in the Black Sea region to reinforce regional security during the current tensions within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

