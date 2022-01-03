Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th EFS snow operations at the 86th AB, Romania [Image 4 of 7]

    480th EFS snow operations at the 86th AB, Romania

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force maintainers from the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepare to launch aircraft on the flightline at the 86th Air Base, Romania, March 1, 2022. During snowy or icy conditions, maintainers take extra precautions to ensure aircraft are ready to launch and fly safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    480th EFS
    europeansupport2022

