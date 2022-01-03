A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot from the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepares to take off at the 86th Air Base, Romania, March 1, 2022. The ability to deploy air forces at short notice to host airbases or austere locations across NATO’s European area of responsibility is essential for timely and coordinated response for any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 06:40 Photo ID: 7077554 VIRIN: 220301-F-FW957-1020 Resolution: 3582x2388 Size: 5.11 MB Location: FETESTI, RO Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 480th EFS snow operations at the 86th AB, Romania [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.