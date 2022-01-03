Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ID soldiers and equipment arrive in Germany [Image 7 of 7]

    3rd ID soldiers and equipment arrive in Germany

    NUREMBERG, GERMANY

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers, from 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia, arrive at Nuremburg Airport, Nuremburg, Germany, March 1, 2022. As announced by Department of Defense, the U.S.-based 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID is deploying to Europe and will be located at Grafenwoehr Training Area, where they will be issued equipment from Army Prepositioned Stocks-2, and conduct training. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Photo ID: 7077376
    VIRIN: 220301-A-EK541-2028
    Location: NUREMBERG, DE
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022

