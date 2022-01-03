U.S. Army Soldiers, from 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia, arrive at Nuremburg Airport, Nuremburg, Germany, March 1, 2022. As announced by Department of Defense, the U.S.-based 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID is deploying to Europe and will be located at Grafenwoehr Training Area, where they will be issued equipment from Army Prepositioned Stocks-2, and conduct training. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 03:25
|Photo ID:
|7077376
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-EK541-2028
|Resolution:
|6732x4492
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|NUREMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd ID soldiers and equipment arrive in Germany [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Destinee Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
