    3rd ID soldiers and equipment arrive in Germany [Image 1 of 7]

    3rd ID soldiers and equipment arrive in Germany

    NUREMBERG, GERMANY

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Airmen, from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, unload a newly arrived Boeing C-17 at the Nuremburg Airport, Nuremburg, March 1, 2022. At the direction of the Commander, U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa is drawing Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) from Coleman worksite in Mannheim, Germany in preparation to support 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploying to Germany as announced by the Department of Defense. A complete set for an Armored Brigade Combat Team is currently in the process of delivery to Grafenwoehr Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez)

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022

