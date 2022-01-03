3rd ID soldiers and equipment arrive in Germany

U.S. Army Soldiers, from 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia, arrive at Nuremburg Airport, Nuremburg, Germany, March 1, 2022. As announced by Department of Defense, the U.S.-based 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID is deploying to Europe and will be located at Grafenwoehr Training Area, where they will be issued equipment from Army Prepositioned Stocks-2, and conduct training. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez)

