3rd ID soldiers and equipment arrive in Germany

U.S. Airmen, from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, unload 64th Armor Regiment’s gear from a newly arrived Boeing C-17 at the Nuremburg Airport, Nuremburg, March 1, 2022. At the direction of the Commander, U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa is drawing Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) from Coleman worksite in Mannheim, Germany in preparation to support 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploying to Germany as announced by the Department of Defense. A complete set for an Armored Brigade Combat Team is currently in the process of delivery to Grafenwoehr Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez)

