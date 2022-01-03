3rd ID soldiers and equipment arrive in Germany

Bavarian Minister President Markus Söeder speaks to members of German and Bavarian press after the arrival of U.S. Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division at Nuremburg Airport, Nuremburg, Germany, March 1, 2022. As announced by Department of Defense, the U.S.-based 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID is deploying to Europe and will be located at Grafenwoehr Training Area, where they will be issued equipment from Army Prepositioned Stocks-2, and conduct training. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 03:25
|Photo ID:
|7077372
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-EK541-2040
|Resolution:
|6732x4492
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|NUREMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
