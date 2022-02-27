Command Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Simmons, the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Tennessee National Guard, addresses the competitors of the Tennessee National Guard's 2022 Best Warrior Competition in Smyrna on February 27. The competitors participated in five days of military training designed to test their soldiering skills, physical endurance and mental toughness in order to determine Tennessee's representatives during the regional Best Warrior Competition.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 14:51
|Photo ID:
|7076686
|VIRIN:
|220227-A-PT893-396
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.36 MB
|Location:
|SMYRNA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tenn. National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Finis Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
