Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tenn. National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5]

    Tenn. National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition

    SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Finis Dailey 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Command Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Simmons, the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Tennessee National Guard, addresses the competitors of the Tennessee National Guard's 2022 Best Warrior Competition in Smyrna on February 27. The competitors participated in five days of military training designed to test their soldiering skills, physical endurance and mental toughness in order to determine Tennessee's representatives during the regional Best Warrior Competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 14:51
    Photo ID: 7076686
    VIRIN: 220227-A-PT893-396
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.36 MB
    Location: SMYRNA, TN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tenn. National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Finis Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tenn. National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition
    Tenn. National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition
    Tenn. National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition
    Tenn. National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition
    Tenn. National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Bulgaria
    #Best Warrior Competition
    #Tennessee National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT