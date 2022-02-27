Tenn. National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition

Tennessee National Guard's State Command Sgt. Maj. Dale Crockett presents Bulgarian Army Cpl. Andrey Kehayaminchev, a machine gunner with Stryma, 2nd Battalion, 61st Mechanized Brigade, and Bulgarian Army Junior Sgt. Ivanov Stoyan a squad leader with Stryma, 2nd Battalion, 61st Mechanized Brigade, with commemorative plaques during the graduation ceremony of the Tennessee National Guard's 2022 Best Warrior Competition in Smyrna on February 27. The Bulgarian Army sent two of their soldiers to compete alongside Tennessee National Guard soldiers and airmen during this year's competition.

Date Taken: 02.27.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 Location: SMYRNA, TN, US