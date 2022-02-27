Tenn. National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition

Tennessee National Guard's State Command Sgt. Maj. Dale Crockett poses with Sgt. Zachary Kleinfelder, an infantryman with Detachment 1, 2-278th Higher Headquarters Troop during the graduation ceremony of the Tennessee National Guard's 2022 Best Warrior Competition in Smyrna on February 27. Kleinfelder was the winner of the competition's Noncommissioned Officer of the Year award and will represent Tennessee at the Region III Best Warrior Competition in May.

