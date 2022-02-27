Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tenn. National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 5]

    Tenn. National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition

    SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Finis Dailey 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maj. General Jeff Holmes, Tennessee's Adjutant General, presents the Army Commendation Medal to Spc. Grayson Vaughn, a military policeman with the 252nd Military Police Company, 194th Engineer Brigade, during the graduation ceremony of the Tennessee National Guard's 2022 Best Warrior Competition in Smyrna on February 27. Vaughn was the winner of the competition's Soldier of the Year award and will represent Tennessee at the Region III Best Warrior Competition in May.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 14:51
    SMYRNA, TN, US 
