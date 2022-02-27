Tenn. National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition

Maj. General Jeff Holmes, Tennessee's Adjutant General, presents the Army Commendation Medal to Spc. Grayson Vaughn, a military policeman with the 252nd Military Police Company, 194th Engineer Brigade, during the graduation ceremony of the Tennessee National Guard's 2022 Best Warrior Competition in Smyrna on February 27. Vaughn was the winner of the competition's Soldier of the Year award and will represent Tennessee at the Region III Best Warrior Competition in May.

