Dr. Nils Johansen, a professor at the University of Southern Illinois, presents the Norwegian Foot March Badge to Sgt. Zachary Kleinfelder, an infantryman with Detachment 1, 2-278th Higher Headquarters Troop during the graduation ceremony of the Tennessee National Guard's 2022 Best Warrior Competition in Smyrna on February 27. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.6-mile march in full uniform, boots carrying a 25-pound rucksack that awards a badge upon certification.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 14:51
|Photo ID:
|7076679
|VIRIN:
|220227-A-PT893-135
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.37 MB
|Location:
|SMYRNA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tenn. National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Finis Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
