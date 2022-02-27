Tenn. National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition

Dr. Nils Johansen, a professor at the University of Southern Illinois, presents the Norwegian Foot March Badge to Sgt. Zachary Kleinfelder, an infantryman with Detachment 1, 2-278th Higher Headquarters Troop during the graduation ceremony of the Tennessee National Guard's 2022 Best Warrior Competition in Smyrna on February 27. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.6-mile march in full uniform, boots carrying a 25-pound rucksack that awards a badge upon certification.

