The 4th FW participates in the Freedom Classic

The U.S. Air Force Academy takes on the U.S. Naval Academy during the 12th Annual Freedom Classic baseball series at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina, on Feb. 26, 2022. The Naval Academy won the series 2-1 over the Air Force Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Holloway)

Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Location: KINSTON, NC, US