The 4th FW participates in the Freedom Classic

Airmen from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base hold the American Flag during the 12th Annual Freedom Classic baseball series at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina, on Feb. 26, 2022. Airmen held the flag during the singing of the National Anthem, which was accompanied by an F-15E Strike Eagle flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Holloway)

