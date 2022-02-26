Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 4th FW participates in the Freedom Classic

    KINSTON, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Holloway 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base hold the American Flag during the 12th Annual Freedom Classic baseball series at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina, on Feb. 26, 2022. Airmen held the flag during the singing of the National Anthem, which was accompanied by an F-15E Strike Eagle flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Holloway)

