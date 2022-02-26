The 4th FW participates in the Freedom Classic

Col. Bryce Silver, 4th Fighter Wing vice commander, throws the first pitch during the 12th Annual Freedom Classic baseball series at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina, Feb. 26, 2022. The first pitch is a long-standing tradition of baseball, in which a guest of honor throws a ball to mark the end of pregame festivities and the start of the game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Holloway)

