Airmen from the 4th Fighter Wing Honor Guard salute during the singing of the National Anthem at the 12th Annual Freedom Classic baseball series at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina on Feb. 26, 2022. The Naval Academy won the series 2-1 over the Air Force Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Holloway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 11:03 Photo ID: 7076319 VIRIN: 220226-F-QH602-0230 Resolution: 4729x3146 Size: 5.84 MB Location: KINSTON, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 4th FW participates in the Freedom Classic [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.