The 4th FW participates in the Freedom Classic

Two F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base fly over the 12th Annual Freedom Classic baseball series at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina, Feb. 26, 2022. This was the second day that was part of a three-day series between the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Holloway)

