    18th MUNS exercise TARRP abilities [Image 7 of 7]

    18th MUNS exercise TARRP abilities

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Hector Escalante, 18th Munitions Squadron Tactical Air-munitions Rapid Response Package crew chief, loads pallets while participating in TARRP during a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2022. TARRP is a theater-specific capability which prepares munitions to be sent forward on short notice, enabling units to deploy rapidly and sustain operations until resupply lines can be established. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 09:18
    Photo ID: 7076043
    VIRIN: 220301-F-ZJ963-1218
    Resolution: 5674x3787
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 18th MUNS exercise TARRP abilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    ammo
    munitions
    exercise
    18th MUNS
    TARRP

