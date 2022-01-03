18th MUNS exercise TARRP abilities

U.S. Airmen from the 18th Munitions Squadron participate in a Tactical Air-munitions Rapid Response Package during a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2022. The mobilization procedures and training activities conducted during the exercise play a vital role in ensuring Kadena can accomplish the mission at the end of the day, supporting the U.S. alliance with Japan and other partner nations to safeguard the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

