    18th MUNS exercise TARRP abilities [Image 5 of 7]

    18th MUNS exercise TARRP abilities

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 18th Munitions Squadron participate in a Tactical Air-munitions Rapid Response Package during a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2022. The mobilization procedures and training activities conducted during the exercise play a vital role in ensuring Kadena can accomplish the mission at the end of the day, supporting the U.S. alliance with Japan and other partner nations to safeguard the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 09:18
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MUNS exercise TARRP abilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    ammo
    munitions
    exercise
    18th MUNS
    TARRP

