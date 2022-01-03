U.S. Airmen from the 18th Munitions Squadron prepare pallets for moving munitions, while participating in a Tactical Air-munitions Rapid Response Package during a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2022. Designed to evaluate Kadena’s ability to accomplish its mission of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, this two-week routine exercise is an essential part of wing readiness for U.S. Air Force bases around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 09:17 Photo ID: 7076036 VIRIN: 220301-F-ZJ963-1019 Resolution: 6755x4508 Size: 1.67 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th MUNS exercise TARRP abilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.