U.S. Airmen from the 18th Munitions Squadron prepare pallets for moving munitions, while participating in a Tactical Air-munitions Rapid Response Package during a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2022. Designed to evaluate Kadena’s ability to accomplish its mission of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, this two-week routine exercise is an essential part of wing readiness for U.S. Air Force bases around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 09:17
|Photo ID:
|7076036
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-ZJ963-1019
|Resolution:
|6755x4508
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th MUNS exercise TARRP abilities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT