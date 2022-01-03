18th MUNS exercise TARRP abilities

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Gardner, 18th Munitions Squadron munitions inspector, takes inventory while participating in a Tactical Air-munitions Rapid Response Package during a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2022. TARRP is a theater-specific capability which prepares munitions to be sent forward on short notice, enabling units to deploy rapidly and sustain operations until resupply lines can be established. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

