18th MUNS exercise TARRP abilities

U.S. Airmen from the 18th Munitions Squadron participate in a Tactical Air-munitions Rapid Response Package during a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2022. This routine exercise ensures Airmen are proficient withmobilization procedures and stay up-to-date on their technical training, allowing Kadena to continue operating as a world-class strategic forward base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
