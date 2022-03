A new temporary lodging facility is open and ready for business at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 23, 2022. The TLF offers 70 two-bedroom family-units with a fully furnished kitchen, bathroom and underfloor heating, as well as an elevator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 03:09 Photo ID: 7075647 VIRIN: 220223-F-GK375-1083 Resolution: 5473x3212 Size: 1.02 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein’s best new building in town [Image 13 of 13], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.