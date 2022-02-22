Ramstein’s best new building in town

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A sign for a new temporary lodging facility is displayed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 23, 2022. In addition to providing more lodging for PCSing families, the TLF increases Ramstein’s ability to host transit personnel and temporarily deployed units on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    RAB
    786 FSS
    Ramstein Lodging

