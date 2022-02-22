Ramstein’s best new building in town

A sign for a new temporary lodging facility is displayed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 23, 2022. In addition to providing more lodging for PCSing families, the TLF increases Ramstein’s ability to host transit personnel and temporarily deployed units on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

