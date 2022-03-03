Ramstein’s best new building in town

Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | Anette Gross, 786th Force Support Squadron housekeeping supervisor, rolls a trolley...... read more read more Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | Anette Gross, 786th Force Support Squadron housekeeping supervisor, rolls a trolley onto an elevator at a new temporary lodging facility at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 23, 2022. The TLF offers guests the convenience of two elevators so they can easily bring luggage to the upper floors instead of having to use the stairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett) see less | View Image Page

The 786th Force Support Squadron opened a new temporary lodging facility at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022.



The TLF was built in response to a need for more family-units to support military families who are moving to Ramstein from another duty station.



“With the increased capacity of lodging available, this TLF will allow for more military families to stay on base when they arrive here, instead of having to stay somewhere off base,” said Tunisia Sulzbach, 786 FSS Ramstein Lodging Manager.



Staying on base gives newcomers the ability to rely upon the convenience and familiarity of base services.



The new building offers 70 two-bedroom family-units each with a fully furnished kitchen, laundry room, and bathroom as well as underfloor heating. In addition to providing more lodging for PCSing families, the TLF increases Ramstein’s ability to host transit personnel and temporarily deployed units on the installation.



It also provides elevator service to guests, providing convenience to those who have to bring luggage to the upper floors.



“We’re excited to have this in our inventory,” said Heidi Payton, 786th Force Support Squadron assistant general lodging manager. “We’ve been waiting on this for a while so we’re ready to get started.”



The 86th Airlift Wing, the host wing for RAB, is continuing to modernize the installation in order to care for its Airmen and families.