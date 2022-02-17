Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein's best new building in town

    Ramstein’s best new building in town

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, right, and Heidi Payton, 786th Force Support Squadron assistant general manager, second from right, cut the ribbon at a new temporary lodging facility at Ramstein Air base, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. The TLF allows for an increased capacity of military families to stay on base when they move here from another duty station, while they look for permanent housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 03:09
    Photo ID: 7075645
    VIRIN: 220217-F-GK375-1015
    Resolution: 4110x2534
    Size: 545.94 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein's best new building in town, by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein&rsquo;s best new building in town

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    RAB
    786 FSS
    Ramstein Lodging

