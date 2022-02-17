U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, right, and Heidi Payton, 786th Force Support Squadron assistant general manager, second from right, cut the ribbon at a new temporary lodging facility at Ramstein Air base, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. The TLF allows for an increased capacity of military families to stay on base when they move here from another duty station, while they look for permanent housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 03:09 Photo ID: 7075645 VIRIN: 220217-F-GK375-1015 Resolution: 4110x2534 Size: 545.94 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein’s best new building in town [Image 13 of 13], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.