Ramstein’s best new building in town

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, right, gives a speech at the grand opening for a new temporary lodging facility at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. The TLF allows for an increased capacity of military families to stay on base when they move here from another duty station, while they look for permanent housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

