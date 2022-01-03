Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.01.2022

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Pfc. Brandon E. Kiner, a tactical power generation specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, holds a coin presented by Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, the deputy commanding general of 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and the commanding general of 3rd ESC, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 1, 2022. Kiner received the coin for excellence in performing his daily duties in support of the mission of the 1st TSC operational command post.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 01:04
    Photo ID: 7075539
    VIRIN: 220301-A-RV385-313
    Resolution: 4281x2854
    Size: 7.01 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers recognized for excellence [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

