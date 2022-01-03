Soldiers recognized for excellence

Spc. Christian Rodriguez, a unit supply specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, holds a coin presented by Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, the deputy commanding general of 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and the commanding general of 3rd ESC, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 1, 2022. Rodriguez received the coin for excellence in performing his daily duties in support of the mission of the 1st TSC operational command post.

