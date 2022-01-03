Soldiers recognized for excellence

Staff Sgt. Akeem M. Holding, the motor pool noncommissioned officer in charge for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, holds a coin presented by Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, the deputy commanding general of 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and the commanding general of 3rd ESC, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 1, 2022. Holding received the coin for excellence in performing his daily duties in support of the mission of the 1st TSC operational command post.

