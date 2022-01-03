Staff Sgt. Alvia F. Guevara, the unit supply noncommissioned officer in charge for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, holds a coin presented by Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, the deputy commanding general of 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and the commanding general of 3rd ESC, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 1, 2022. Guevara received the coin for excellence in performing her daily duties in support of the mission of the 1st TSC operational command post.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 01:04
|Photo ID:
|7075536
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-RV385-273
|Resolution:
|4966x3311
|Size:
|9.23 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers recognized for excellence [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
