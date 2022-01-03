Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers recognized for excellence [Image 2 of 7]

    Soldiers recognized for excellence

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Spc. Cayla M. McEvoy, the armorer for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, holds a coin presented by Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, the deputy commanding general of 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and the commanding general of 3rd ESC, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 1, 2022. McEvoy received the coin for excellence in performing her daily duties in support of the mission of the 1st TSC operational command post.

