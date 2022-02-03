220302-N-LY692-1046 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 02, 2022) F/A-18F Super Hornets and an F/A-18E Super Hornet, from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, rest on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 22:18 Photo ID: 7075433 VIRIN: 220302-N-LY692-1046 Resolution: 5149x1888 Size: 740.42 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F/A-18 Super Hornets Rest On The Flight Deck [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.