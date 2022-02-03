Sailor Conducts Maintenance On An MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter

220302-N-LY692-1095 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 02, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Samuel Swanson, from Cottage Grove, Minn., conducts maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Screamin' Indians" of Heliocopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

