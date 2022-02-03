Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Conducts Maintenance On An MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter [Image 3 of 4]

    Sailor Conducts Maintenance On An MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Tabios 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220302-N-LY692-1095 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 02, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Samuel Swanson, from Cottage Grove, Minn., conducts maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Screamin' Indians" of Heliocopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 22:18
    Photo ID: 7075432
    VIRIN: 220302-N-LY692-1095
    Resolution: 2603x1859
    Size: 705.89 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Conducts Maintenance On An MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F/A-18F Launches From The Flight Deck
    F/A-18F Launches From The Flight Deck
    Sailor Conducts Maintenance On An MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter
    F/A-18 Super Hornets Rest On The Flight Deck

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy
    Flight Deck
    Helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT